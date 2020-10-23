Dr Reddy’s Labs Hit By Cyber Attack Amid Trials of COVID Vaccine

Dr Reddy's Labs website is also not functioning although the company is yet to give a clarification on the status of its plants and what exactly is the data breach.

As per reports, Dr Reddy's Laboratories' plants in India, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States were impacted by the data breach. It has shut down all production units after a breach in the server.

The share price of Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell on the report of the data breach. The stock was trading 2.94 percent lower at Rs 4,898.45.

The development comes days after the company received approvals for clinical trails of Sputnik vaccine for COVID-19 in India.