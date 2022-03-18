Test ILI, SARI Patients for COVID-19: Centre Asks States Amid Surge in SE Asia

Taking cognisance of the resurgence of coronavirus cases in southeast Asia and parts of Europe, the Centre on Thursday, 17 March, urged all states to restart monitoring influenza like illnesses (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases so that no early warning signals are missed and COVID-19 is controlled.

In a letter to Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, and Health Secretary of all States/UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that patients who are hospitalised with ILI and SARI will be tested for COVID-19 and positive samples will be sent for genome sequencing.

In a letter to the states, Bhushan emphasised that there should be continued focus on five fold strategy – Test, Track, Treat, Vaccination and adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.