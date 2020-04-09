‘I’ll Be Back Soon’: Kerala Nurse Who Recovered From COVID-19

Reshma Mohandas has recovered from COVID-19 and is raring to go back to work. This 32-year-old nurse from Kerala’s Kottayam nursed the country’s oldest COVID-19 patients back to health, only to be infected by the virus herself. But that has not dampened her spirits and she wants to jump right back in.

On 28 January, some good news was delivered amid the bleakness of the coronavirus pandemic, when 93-year-old Thomas and 88-year-old Mariyamma, who were seeking treatment at Kottayam Medical College made a full recovery. Reshma left for her home to observe the mandatory home quarantine for 14 days. However, she soon developed symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 herself.

Taking treatment, she has now recovered from the disease.

On 3 April, with a wide grin apparent underneath the mask, Reshma waved goodbye to the hospital staff and told them, “I will be back very soon.”