In First AGM Address, Nita Ambani Pledges Support For COVID Fight
Nita Ambani, Founder of Reliance Foundation, assured nationwide distribution of COVID-19 vaccine when it is found.
In her first address to Reliance Industries' 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, 15 July, which happened virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic, Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani promised unconditional support in COVID-19 fight.
Ambani said that the Reliance Foundation is coming together with the government and local bodies for ensuring mega-scale COVID-19 testing across India.
“The war against coronavirus is far from over. Reliance Foundation is gearing up to partner with the government and local municipalities for rapid mega-scale COVID testing across India with the help of Jio's digital infrastructure,” ANI quoted her as saying.
She also assured nationwide distribution of COVID-19 vaccine when it is found.
“I can assure you that as soon as a corona vaccine becomes available, we will volunteer by using the same digital distribution and supply chain to ensure that the vaccine reaches every nook and corner of our country.”Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation
She also said that Reliance and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) established India's first 100-bed exclusive COVID-19 Hospital in Mumbai within a record time of two weeks.
“The organisation produces one lakh N-95 facemasks and personal protective equipment (PPE) daily for health-workers and care-givers. The PPE produced is of one-third the price of imported PPE,” she added.
It is in the same meeting that where Mukesh Ambani announced that Google will be a strategic partner in Jio Platforms.
Under the strategic partnership, Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.7 percent stake in Jio Platforms, the Reliance Industries head said at the firm's AGM.
(With inputs from ANI)
