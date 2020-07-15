In First AGM Address, Nita Ambani Pledges Support For COVID Fight

In her first address to Reliance Industries' 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, 15 July, which happened virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic, Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani promised unconditional support in COVID-19 fight.

Ambani said that the Reliance Foundation is coming together with the government and local bodies for ensuring mega-scale COVID-19 testing across India.

“The war against coronavirus is far from over. Reliance Foundation is gearing up to partner with the government and local municipalities for rapid mega-scale COVID testing across India with the help of Jio's digital infrastructure,” ANI quoted her as saying.

She also assured nationwide distribution of COVID-19 vaccine when it is found.