Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Tests Positive for COVID, Isolates Self
On Wednesday, he had tweeted that his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 and that she was asymptomatic.
i
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday, 29 April, took to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Gehlot said that he was asymptomatic and was in self-isolation.
On Wednesday, he had tweeted that his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 and that she was asymptomatic. Gehlot, as a precautionary measure, had isolated himself soon after and held meetings with health officials and others while under isolation.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!