Quite Confident EMA Will Approve Covishield in a Month: Poonawalla

India has asked individual member states of the European Union to grant exemption to people who have taken Covishield and Covaxin for travel to Europe, ANI reported on Wednesday, 30 June, quoting sources.

The countries have reportedly been requested to accept vaccination certificates issued by CoWIN under the 'Green Pass' regime.

India has also said that it will institute a reciprocal policy for recognition of the European Union's 'Green Pass', wherein once Covaxin and Covishield are included in the EU Digital Certificate, citizens from EU member states will be granted exemption from mandatory quarantine.

This comes amid concern over the fact that under Europe’s new ‘vaccine passport’ scheme, travellers vaccinated with Covishield may not be eligible for hurdle-free travelling as allowed by the ‘Green Pass’, because the regime does not recognise the jab.