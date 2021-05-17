Pune Auto Drivers Start ‘Jugaad Ambulance’ to Help COVID Patients
In order to help COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra’s Pune, a group of auto drivers has started 'Jugaad Ambulance'. The initiative is meant to ferry COVID-19 patients in the city.
The initiative was started by Dr Keshav Kshirsagar, who said that oxygen support has been installed in three of their autos for people struggling to find hospital beds.
Kshirsagar said, “These oxygen cylinders can last up to 6 to 7 hours. We have a helpline number through which patients contact us. We have trained our drivers on how to give oxygen to patients and they also take full precautions. We also have a team of doctors.”
He added, “People who are suffering from COVID-19 were finding it difficult to get a bed in the hospitals, so we have installed oxygen support in three autos to help them.”
Several social media users, have thanked the efforts of the auto drivers, calling them real heroes of the pandemic.
Maharashtra on Sunday reported a decline in new COVID cases with 34,389 cases reported. However, the state reported 974 deaths in the highest single-day toll so far.
(With inputs from ANI)
