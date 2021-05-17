Pune Auto Drivers Start ‘Jugaad Ambulance’ to Help COVID Patients

He added, “People who are suffering from COVID-19 were finding it difficult to get a bed in the hospitals, so we have installed oxygen support in three autos to help them.”

Several social media users, have thanked the efforts of the auto drivers, calling them real heroes of the pandemic.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported a decline in new COVID cases with 34,389 cases reported. However, the state reported 974 deaths in the highest single-day toll so far.

(With inputs from ANI)