Due to Surge, Puducherry’s COVID Fatality Rate Higher Than India’s

The government has taken steps to provide masks at affordable prices through 70 government milk cooperative Ponlait outlets to make them easily available to the poor. Masks are being sold for Rs 1 and the sanitiser bottle for Rs 10 at the outlets.

As per the curfew order, all hotels, restaurants and food courts will be permitted to operate till 8 pm with only 50 percent capacity. They have also been asked to make arrangements to fix transparent plastic barriers on tables and counters, so as to avoid COVID-19 transmission. The beaches will be open only till 5 pm.

A total of 20 areas have been identified as containment zones. As per the instructions by the All India Medical Council, based on the number of COVID-19 cases, they have been differentiated into Red, Orange, and Yellow and are being thoroughly monitored.



A senior doctor in the COVID ward in JIPMER told The Quint, “One week of strict lockdown can make a huge difference. It is pathetic that the government doesn’t want to issue such an order as they don’t want the public to tell them that they are not handling the pandemic well. The testing needs to be ramped up and we should be prepared for more complications.”

“We are not sure how the virus is going to mutate. There are already so many variants and this is constantly changing and getting complicated. Even if there is another spike, it will worsen. We will run out of equipment and beds soon,” Reddy said.