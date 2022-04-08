Precautionary Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine for 18+ Age Group From 10 April: Govt
Precaution doses will be available to those over 18 at private vaccination centres, the Health Ministry said.
Precaution doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all those aged 18 and above from 10 April, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Friday, 8 April.
"Those who are 18 years of age and have completed 9 months after the administration of second dose, would be eligible for precaution dose at private vaccination centres," the Ministry of Health said.
"The ongoing free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for first and second dose to the eligible population as well as precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated," the Health Ministry added.
On Monday, 14 March, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had announced that "everyone aged 60+ will now be able to get the precautionary dose."
The Health Ministry had also announced that children aged 12-14 would begin to receive their vaccine against the novel coronavirus from 16 March.
