8 Poorest States May Spend 30% of Health Budget for COVID Vaccines

While the Centre had clarified that it would procure vaccines at Rs 150 per dose from vaccine manufacturers, Covishield is being supplied to state governments at Rs 300 per dose and Covaxin at Rs 400 per dose .

Until 30 April, India had been vaccinating only registered healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those above the age of 45 years. Then the Central government expanded vaccine eligibility to all adults . The Centre would continue to procure 50% of manufacturers' vaccine stocks for vaccinating the former groups, and manufacturers could sell the remaining 50% of their vaccine stock to state governments and to private hospitals, as per the new policy.

The burden of procuring and administering vaccines for those aged 18 to 44 was thus shifted to the state governments, and to those individual households that can afford private vaccination.