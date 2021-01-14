PM Modi to Launch India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Drive on 16 January
PM Modi may also interact virtually with some healthcare workers who will be vaccinated on 16 January.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the rollout of India's COVID-19 vaccination programme on 16 January, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday, 14 January, according to PTI.
Further, PM Modi is likely to interact virtually with some healthcare workers from across India, who will be vaccinated on Day 1 of the vaccination drive, PTI reported, quoting sources.
The report also said that the PM may also launch the Co-WIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network) App the same day.
Meanwhile, VK Paul, a member of planing body NITI Aayog, told NDTV that approximately 3 lakh people will be vaccination o n the first day.
According to Paul, there will be 3,000 sites to start with and each centre will inoculate 100 people a day in the beginning.
“As the program progresses, it will be ramped up to 5,000 sites and more,” Paul said, according to NDTV.
“Priority will be given to the healthcare workers and the frontline workers, estimated to be around 3 crore, followed by those above 50 years and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 crore,” the Centre said.
