PM’s Photo Likely To Be Back on Vaccination Certificates in 5 States: Report
Modi's photo to be back on COVID 19 vaccination certificates in the five states.
The Centre has planned to resume publishing the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID-19 vaccination certificates in the five states where Assembly polls were recently conducted, news agency PTI reported.
The Model Code of Conduct was implemented in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Manipur on 8 January after the announcement of the poll dates. The photo of the prime minister had then been removed in order to comply with the model code of conduct before the state Assembly elections.
An official source said that Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, has asked to resume printing prime minister’s photo on the COVID-19 vaccination certificates in these states on top priority.
The source told PTI, "Necessary changes will be made on the Co-WIN platform to include the picture of the prime minister in the COVID-19 certificates being given to people in these five states."
Means To Spread Awareness, Says Govt
There has been widespread criticism over the photograph, with many alleging that the move was politically motivated. Some Opposition-ruled states, including Punjab and Chhattisgarh, had even dropped the photo from their certificates.
The Centre, however, has maintained that the photograph is merely a means to spread awareness.
It reinforces the message for creating awareness about the importance of following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour even after vaccination, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 10 August.
"Given the context of the pandemic, its evolving nature and the fact that following of COVID appropriate behaviours has emerged as one of the most critical measures for preventing the spread of disease. The photograph along with the message of hon’ble Prime Minister in the vaccination certificates reinforces the message for creating awareness about the importance of following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour even after vaccination, in larger public interest."Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
(With inputs from PTI.)
