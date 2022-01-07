Omicron Variant Is Not ‘Mild’; Killing People Around the World, Warns WHO

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a press conference that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus should not be dismissed as “mild” and that it is killing people around the world, news agency AFP reported on Friday, 7 January.

Tedros added that while Omicron is less severe than the Delta variant on fully vaccinated people, the surge in infections is putting pressure on the healthcare worldwide.

"While Omicron does appear to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorised as mild," said Tedros, as per the AFP report.

He added, “In fact, the tsunami of cases is so huge and quick, that it is overwhelming health systems around the world.”