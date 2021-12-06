Omicron in India: 17 New Cases Reported on Sunday; India's Tally at 21
Nine people had tested positive for Omicron in Rajasthan on Sunday, officials said, as per PTI.
Seventeen new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were detected in India on Sunday, 5 December. India's current tally stands at 21.
Nine people tested positive for Omicron in Rajasthan on Sunday, officials said, as per PTI.
Earlier, seven more people had tested positive in Maharashtra, which took the state's total tally to 8, the State Public Health Department said on Sunday.
A family of six, including a 44-year-old woman, and a 47-year-old man from Pune had tested positive on Sunday. While the 44-year-old woman had mild symptoms, the other five family members had no symptoms at all. The state health department also asked people not to panic.
Delhi, too, detected its first case in a 37-year-old male, who had returned from Tanzania and was later admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital. LNJP hospital MD Dr Suresh Kumar had told The Quint that the patient was asymptomatic and stable.
The country's first two cases were reported on Thursday, 2 December, from Karnataka, with one of the individuals flying out of India after recovering. Both men had been fully vaccinated.
