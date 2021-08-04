In Rural Maharashtra, No Testing Kits or Oxygen Supply; COVID Care Centres Shut

When Kalubai Valvi was bitten by a snake last monsoon in Sumbipada in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, her husband Nimji did not take her to the primary health centre (PHC) in neighbouring Jangthi village.

Instead, he paid more than Rs 2,000 to hire a vehicle to take her to the government-run Molgi rural hospital, two hours away. Valvi did the same when his daughter was bitten by a snake a few months later. Both survived.

Valvi fears for the safety of her six children during monsoon months when snakebites are common in rural Nandurbar. "Let's see what happens this year," Valvi said nervously as the family sat watching a solar-powered television set.