No Need for Booster Dose of COVID Vaccine, Huge Third Wave Unlikely: AIIMS Chief

Change in Stance on Booster Vaccine Doses

Earlier this year, in October, Dr Guleria had told NDTV that it might be essential to provide booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in a year's time.

He emphasised that the need for booster shots will depend on the duration of protection provided by two doses of the vaccine against severe COVID-19.

He said there is no definite answer on the timeline for booster shots, because the criteria to their necessity is not antibodies, but the time period since a person received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

