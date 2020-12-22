New Strain of COVID-19 Found in UK Not ‘Out of Control’: WHO

The new strain of COVID-19 discovered in the UK, which is said to be 70 percent more transmissible, is not “out of control” yet and can be controlled using existing measures, the World Health Organisation said on Monday, 21 December, according to AFP.

"We have had a much higher (contamination rate) at different points in this pandemic and we've got it under control," WHO's emergencies chief Michael Ryan said, addressing a press conference.

However, he warned that it should not be left unattended.