Mumbai's COVID-19 Testing Figures Stagnant, Lower Than Delhi

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China, experts including the World Health Organization, have touted testing as one of the most efficient ways to fight against the virus.

While at large India has been consistently increasing the number of tests and recently crossed one crore figure, the second-worst affected city in the country, Mumbai, is still failing at ramping up testing.

The financial capital of India is now behind Delhi in the number of tests done but the city's civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), continues to claim that the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in Mumbai is continuously improving.