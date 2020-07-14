COVID-19 Takes a Toll on Mumbai Police: 38 Dead, 2,800 Infected
The most number of deaths recorded, however, are of those personnel who are above 50 years of age.
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of over 38 Mumbai Police personnel and infected over 2,800 so far mirroring the spike in cases in India's financial capital. The frontline 'COVID warriors' of Maharashtra's capital city have taken a severe hit in this pandemic.
To assess the extent of the impact of COVID-19 on its team, the Mumbai Police released a report crunching data recorded between 1 April to 1 July 2020.
Assistant Sub-Inspector from the D.N. Nagar Traffic Division, Suresh Ishwar Jadhav, was the most recent casualty of COVID-19. He died on 12 July after battling COVID-19.
Most Affected Age Groups
The study revealed that police personnel between the ages of 31 to 40 years are the most affected. This could be because in April, Mumbai Police commissioner Parambir Singh asked personnel over 55 years of age to go on leave and stay at home as a precautionary measure.
Personnel above the age of 53 with existing co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension could also stay at home. This means younger police personnel are performing duties in containment zones and COVID hotspots and are more susceptible to the infection.
According to data till 1 July 2020, 930 police personnel who tested positive belong to the age group between 31-40 years. That is almost one third of the total number of cases. 775 personnel belong to the ages of 20-30 years, 480 police personnel are between 40-50 years of age and 480 individuals are 50 years of age or older.
Over 2,220 police personnel have already been discharged.
COVID Deaths Among Mumbai Police Staff
The most number of deaths recorded, however, are of those personnel who are above 50 years of age. At least 31 of the police personnel who succumbed to COVID are above the age of 50.
A department-wise break up revealed that armed forces is the most affected department with 28 percent of the cases. Western and Central Region personnel follow at 13 percent and 12 percent respectively. North and East Region come at 8 percent and 7 percent respectively. This is followed by protection and security (6 percent), motor transport (5 percent), traffic (5 percent), crime branch (2 percent), wireless (1 percent), special branch-I (1 percent), and EOW (1 percent).
The report collated by the city police further shows that 27 percent of the cases recorded have cited that the infection was contracted while on duty or via a colleague. It further states that, “The actual number could be higher since for most of the patients, source of infection data is not available.”
How Are Police Officials in Other Metros Faring?
While the number of police personnel infected in the financial capital is worrying, other metro cities are not far behind either. At least 1,434 police personnel have tested positive for the coronavirus in Chennai and four have died due to the infection, reported The Hindu. Many of these officials were reportedly involved in frontline COVID duty.
At least 847 police personnel have reportedly recovered and rejoined duty in the city.
With a steady rise in the number of COVID-19 cases among its police personnel, the Kolkata Police on 10 July reportedly requested the Cricket Association of Bengal to use Eden Gardens as a quarantining facility for the police.
With the request approved, space under the gallery blocks E, F, G, H & J will now be used as makeshift quarantine centres for cops.
Over 540 Kolkata police personnel have tested positive for the virus so far and at least two have died, reported Times Now.
In Delhi meanwhile, around 2,000 police personnel have tested positive with 11 dying due to the infection, reported The Hindu. Out of the 2,000, at least 1,300 have reportedly recovered and resumed work.
