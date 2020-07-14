COVID-19 Takes a Toll on Mumbai Police: 38 Dead, 2,800 Infected

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of over 38 Mumbai Police personnel and infected over 2,800 so far mirroring the spike in cases in India's financial capital. The frontline 'COVID warriors' of Maharashtra's capital city have taken a severe hit in this pandemic.

To assess the extent of the impact of COVID-19 on its team, the Mumbai Police released a report crunching data recorded between 1 April to 1 July 2020.