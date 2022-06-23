Mumbai Sees 50% Surge in Daily COVID-19 Cases; Union Health Min Holds Meet
Mumbai on Thursday, 23 June, recorded 2,479 new COVID-19 cases and one death due to the infection in the last 24 hours, marking a 50 percent increase in cases as compared to the day before.
The city had recorded 1,648 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
Maharashtra reported 5,218 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours with Mumbai accounting for nearly half of the infections.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported a total of 1,934 fresh COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 8.10 percent. Active cases in the national capital stand at 5,755.
According to the health bulletin, a total of 23,879 COVID-19 tests were conducted and 1,233 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours in Delhi.
Of the total 9,496 hospital beds reserved for COVID-19 patients, only 265 beds are occupied. A total of 88 COVID-19 patients are admitted in ICU and 70 are on oxygen support, as per the Delhi State Health Bulletin.
Health Minister Holds COVID-19 Review Meet
Meanwhile, amidst the rising COVID-19 infections, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a review meeting with the key experts and officials on Thursday.
Mandaviya asserted the need to focus on districts reporting higher positivity rate, increase the pace of vaccination and undertake adequate COVID-19 testing to assess and control the spread of infection in Maharashtra.
He added, "As there is adequate vaccine doses available, let there be no vaccine wastage while focusing on accelerating vaccination among the eligible and vulnerable groups.”
He also directed the officials to focus on surveillance and on Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) to scan for any possible mutation of the infection. Further, he directed to monitor hospitalisations due to COVID-19.
