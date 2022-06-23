ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Sees 50% Surge in Daily COVID-19 Cases; Union Health Min Holds Meet

Meanwhile, Delhi reported a total of 1,934 fresh COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours.

The Quint
Published
COVID-19
2 min read
Mumbai Sees 50% Surge in Daily COVID-19 Cases; Union Health Min Holds Meet
i

Mumbai on Thursday, 23 June, recorded 2,479 new COVID-19 cases and one death due to the infection in the last 24 hours, marking a 50 percent increase in cases as compared to the day before.

The city had recorded 1,648 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Maharashtra reported 5,218 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours with Mumbai accounting for nearly half of the infections.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported a total of 1,934 fresh COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 8.10 percent. Active cases in the national capital stand at 5,755.

According to the health bulletin, a total of 23,879 COVID-19 tests were conducted and 1,233 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours in Delhi.
Also Read

COVID-19: Delhi Reports 82% More Cases Than Yesterday, Cases Jump 54% in Mumbai

COVID-19: Delhi Reports 82% More Cases Than Yesterday, Cases Jump 54% in Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT

Of the total 9,496 hospital beds reserved for COVID-19 patients, only 265 beds are occupied. A total of 88 COVID-19 patients are admitted in ICU and 70 are on oxygen support, as per the Delhi State Health Bulletin.

Health Minister Holds COVID-19 Review Meet

Meanwhile, amidst the rising COVID-19 infections, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a review meeting with the key experts and officials on Thursday.

Mandaviya asserted the need to focus on districts reporting higher positivity rate, increase the pace of vaccination and undertake adequate COVID-19 testing to assess and control the spread of infection in Maharashtra.

He added, "As there is adequate vaccine doses available, let there be no vaccine wastage while focusing on accelerating vaccination among the eligible and vulnerable groups.”

He also directed the officials to focus on surveillance and on Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) to scan for any possible mutation of the infection. Further, he directed to monitor hospitalisations due to COVID-19.

Also Read

India Records 9,923 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths in the Past 24 Hours

India Records 9,923 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths in the Past 24 Hours

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×