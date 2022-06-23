Mumbai Sees 50% Surge in Daily COVID-19 Cases; Union Health Min Holds Meet

Mumbai on Thursday, 23 June, recorded 2,479 new COVID-19 cases and one death due to the infection in the last 24 hours, marking a 50 percent increase in cases as compared to the day before.

The city had recorded 1,648 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Maharashtra reported 5,218 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours with Mumbai accounting for nearly half of the infections.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported a total of 1,934 fresh COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 8.10 percent. Active cases in the national capital stand at 5,755.