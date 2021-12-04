Omicron: BMC to Call International Arrivals Under Home Quarantine 5 Times a Day

Amid concerns around the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Maharashtra's Mumbai has released a set of guidelines for monitoring people exercising home quarantine.

In reference to the guidelines issued by the Centre for international arrivals and subsequent rules issued by the Maharashtra government, a seven-day home quarantine has to be adhered to for international arrivals from 'at-risk' countries.

The BMC has asked the CEO, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to send a single line list of international passengers everyday at 9 am, who are arriving in Mumbai in the preceding 24 hours from 'high risk countries' and 'at risk countries' and those who have visited these nations in the past 15 days, to the director of Disaster Management Unit.

This list will then be forwarded ward-wise to 24 Ward War Rooms (WWR) and Medical Officers of Health (MOsH).