Modi Govt is MIA: Rahul Gandhi on COVID Cases Crossing 2 Million

India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed 20 lakh-mark with highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases on Friday, 7 august.
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, 7 August, took a jibe at the Modi government after India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the two million mark, saying the Modi-led government was missing in action.
Rahul Gandhi, along with the message, also shared an earlier tweet from 17 July and said:
“With the rapid spread of COVID-19 by 10 August, more than 20,00,000 will be infected in the country. The government must take concrete, planned steps to stop the epidemic.”
The COVID-19 tally rose to 20,27,075 including 6,07,384 active cases, 13,78,106 cured/discharged/migrated & 41,585 deaths, according to Ministry of Health Affairs.
Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 7,10,000 on Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
