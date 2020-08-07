Live

COVID-19: Global Death Toll Surpasses 7,10,000

Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here. 

Updated07 Aug 2020, 02:57 AM IST
Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 7,10,000 on Thursday, 6 August, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Snapshot
  • The Chinese mainland reported 10 new imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday
  • Sukhram Chaudhary, Himachal Pradesh Power Minister tested positive for COVID-19, on Thursday
  • According to India’s Health Ministry data, there are currently 5,95,501 active cases across the country, while 13,28,336 patients have been cured or discharged.
2:53 AM, 07 Aug

2:09 AM, 07 Aug

Chinese Mainland Reports 10 New Imported COVID-19 Cases

The Chinese mainland reported 10 new imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,120, the National Health Commission said on Friday, 7 August.

