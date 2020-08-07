Live
COVID-19: Global Death Toll Surpasses 7,10,000
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 7,10,000 on Thursday, 6 August, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
Snapshot
- The Chinese mainland reported 10 new imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday
- Sukhram Chaudhary, Himachal Pradesh Power Minister tested positive for COVID-19, on Thursday
- According to India’s Health Ministry data, there are currently 5,95,501 active cases across the country, while 13,28,336 patients have been cured or discharged.
Published: 07 Aug 2020, 02:54 AM IST
