Masks Compulsory Again in UP's NCR Districts, Lucknow as COVID-19 Cases Surge
Masking will now be mandatory in Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Lucknow.
Taking view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, wearing of face masks has been made compulsory again in public places in Lucknow and 6 NCR districts, the state government said on Monday, 18 April.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
