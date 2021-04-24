Man Arrested for Illegally Hoarding 48 Oxygen Cylinders
Delhi police raided the godown of a man who was illegally storing 49 oxygen cylinders.
A man has been arrested for illegally storing oxygen cylinders in his house in southwest Delhi’s Dashrathpuri, the police said on Friday. They said they have recovered 32 big oxygen cylinders and 16 small cylinders from Anil Kumar’s house.
The matter came to the fore a secret informer told beat staff, who were patrolling at that time, about oxygen cylinders being kept illegally at Dashrathpuri. Next, a raid was conducted at the said place. The big cylinders (capacity of 67 litres each) and small ones (capacity of 10 litres each) were found on the ground floor of his house.
12,500 for Each Cylinder
Delhi Police informed the media that the accused was selling each cylinder for Rs 12,500.
“During enquiry, it came to notice that accused deals in trading of industrial gases and does not have a licence for it. The gas involved is combustible in its present form and he used to transfer gas into small cylinders from large ones, and sell them at ₹12,500 per piece to needy.”DCP (South-West) Ingit Pratap Singh
DCP further stated that a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of law and a search operation will also be conducted at Kumar’s main godown, which is located in west Delhi’s Mayapuri
