Shopping malls in Haryana's Gurugram will reopen from next week announced Municipal Corporation Gurugram Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, on Friday, 26 June. However, religious places will remain shut in the city.Singh directed that malls will have to adhere to strict standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of coronavirus."Malls and shops which will not follow the SOPs will be shut down", he said as per ANI.According to him, detailed SOPs will be released after the state's home department finalises it, reported NDTV.Malls have been closed in Gurugram for about 3 months in view of the lockdown guidelines from the state government.You can read live COVID-19 updates here.This decision comes at a time when cases are sharply rising in the country. On Friday, India registered 17,296 new coronavirus infections, taking total cases to 4.90 lakh.(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated.)