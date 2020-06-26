The total number or COVID-19 cases in India rose to 4,90,401 on Friday, 26 June with the death toll rising to 15,301.The total active cases in the country are 1,89,463 with 2,85,637 patients cured/migrated/discharged.A central team led by Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal will be visiting Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana from 26 to 29 JuneDelhi on Thursday reported 3,390 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths, taking the tally in the national capital to 73,780 and the death toll to 2,429The recovery rate in the country stands at 57.43 percent, the Health Ministry said, adding that India’s deaths per lakh population is among the lowest in the worldMexico on Friday surpassed 25,000 COVID-19 deaths and 2,00,000 cases, news agency AFP reportedThe total number or COVID-19 cases in India rose to 4,90,401 on Friday, 26 June with the death toll rising to 15,301.The total active cases in the country are 1,89,463 with 2,85,637 patients cured/migrated/discharged.Night curfew hours in Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur and Muzaffarnagar have been revised. The curfew will now be in place from 8 pm-6 am.Mexico has surpassed 25,000 COVID-19 deaths and 2,00,000 cases, news agency AFP reported. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.