Maharashtra Continues To Witness COVID Surge; 2,813 New Cases, 1 Death Reported

With 2,813 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, 9 June, Maharashtra continues to witness a surge in coronavirus cases. According to the state's Health Department, Maharashtra also saw one COVID-19 death on this day.

As many as 1,047 patients were discharged after recovery, taking the cumulative discharge tally of the state to 77,42,190. While, the state's recovery rate stands at 97.98 percent, its case fatality rate is 1.87 percent.