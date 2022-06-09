Maharashtra Continues To Witness COVID Surge; 2,813 New Cases, 1 Death Reported
While, the state's recovery rate stands at 97.98 percent, its case fatality rate is 1.87 percent.
With 2,813 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, 9 June, Maharashtra continues to witness a surge in coronavirus cases. According to the state's Health Department, Maharashtra also saw one COVID-19 death on this day.
As many as 1,047 patients were discharged after recovery, taking the cumulative discharge tally of the state to 77,42,190. While, the state's recovery rate stands at 97.98 percent, its case fatality rate is 1.87 percent.
At present, there are 11,571 active cases in the state, of which 7,998 cases are from Mumbai.
India, meanwhile, reported 7,240 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking active cases in the country to 32,498. Eight COVID-19 deaths were also recorded during this period, taking the death toll to 5,24,723.
With Cases Rising, What About Masks?
Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases for the past few days. On Wednesday, 8 June, the state reported 2,701 fresh COVID-19 cases, which the state's Health Department said was the highest in nearly four months.
On Tuesday, 7 June, the state saw 1,881 new COVID-19 cases which were nearly 81 percent higher than the previous day's count of 1,036 cases. A case of BA.5 variant of Omicron was also reported in a 31-year-old woman from Pune.
In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the state had said that masks were a "must" in public places and crowded areas. However, wearing masks has not been made mandatory yet.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday made face masks mandatory in flights and airports.
