MP Has Highest COVID Seroprevalence, Kerala the Lowest: ICMR Sero Survey

Ahead of the festival season, the Home Ministry on Wednesday asked the states and the Union territories to ensure that proper caution is followed with regards to COVID-19 containment.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, in a letter to the chief secretaries of all states, noted that while the the COVID curbs have been relaxed following the decline in cases, "there is no room for complacency and the process of relaxing restrictions should be carefully calibrated."

“The reproduction number of the virus, commonly known as the 'R' factor, is hovering just below 'one' but is higher in some of the States. As reiterated in my D.O. letter dated 14.07.2021, all efforts should be made to ensure that there is no increase in the 'R' factor. Further, strictest possible measures should be taken in the districts that are still showing positivity rates," the letter stated.