Delhi Sees Least COVID Deaths Since April, Gets New Vaccine Stock

She urged the people in the aforementioned age group to get vaccinated, adding that the current stock of Covishield would last for 14 days and the Covaxin doses would last for two days.

Regarding the people over 45 years of age, she reportedly said that the current stock of nearly 8,50,000 COVID vaccines comprises of 7,65,000 doses of Covishield and 80,000 Covaxin vaccines.

“While the Covaxin stock is good enough to last for six days, the Covishield stock would last for another 58 days,” PTI quoted her as saying.