‘Very Unfortunate’: Delhi HC Takes Cognisance of COVID Violations

Following the easing of COVID-19 curbs in the national capital earlier this week, the Delhi High Court on Friday, 18 June, took suo motu cognisance of the violations of health protocols in Delhi's market spaces and observed that such contraventions will expedite the third wave of the coronavirus.

A Bench, consisting of Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Asha Menon, issued a notice to the Delhi government, as well as the Centre and directed them to file a status report by 7 July, LiveLaw reported.

The Bench cited the photographs sent by a healthcare worker at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), depicting street vendors flouting COVID protocols in markets. The court observed: