High Spirits for Delhi as Hotels, Restaurants Can Now Serve Liquor

Liquor service, will soon be allowed, across licensed restaurants and hotels in Delhi, said the Delhi Government on Thursday, 20 August. However, bars are not slated to open yet.

According to the Delhi Government circular, shared by ANI, the Excise Department has been asked to "issue necessary permission for service of liquor in restaurants and clubs by licensees at the table and in the hotel rooms."

The circular also pointed out that several states including Assam, Punjab and Rajasthan have done so already.



According to NDTV, sources have informed that the Delhi government has taken the decision to allow serving of alcohol in accordance with the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry.

The national capital has crossed a total tally of 155k COVID-19 cases so far.