Less Ration, Lack of Coordination Hinders Relief Efforts in K’taka

According to Menon, several government orders passed for the welfare of the underprivileged were not being implemented in practice.

1. Landlords cannot force rent payment or evict tenants but the threats and harassment continues.

2. The statement of the CM that domestic workers should be paid despite not coming into work, is not happening. Many have been deprived their monthly salaries and told not to come to work anymore.

3. Rs 1,000 was to be transferred to migrant workers accounts and non-BPL card holders were to be given rations or cooked food. This has not taken place uniformly.

4. Marriage halls were meant to be converted into migrant relief camps, but there is no adequate drinking water or sanitation in these places.

5. Lack of accountability in government expenditure. The NGOs sought details on the use of public and private funds to tide over this public health crisis.

With OTP verification to avail rations turning out to be faulty and many fair price shops not even open, there is a severe shortfall in the supplies available and being distributed to the public, activists said.

“We are desperately trying to get a seat at the table. for the government to engage with us and find out the issues on the ground. We need to bring these hurdles to the government’s attention,” said Sreenivasa.