Lakshadweep Islands Reports First COVID-19 Case

The Lakshadweep Islands reported its first COVID-19 case on Monday, 18 January, nearly a year after the coronavirus pandemic struck the world, reported PTI.

The man who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday is reportedly a member of the India Reserve Batallion and had left for Kavaratti, the capital of the Lakshadweep Islands on 3 January from Kochi, Kerala.

The case comes two weeks after the administration of the Union Territory did away with a mandatory two-week quarantine rule for those coming to the islands. The administration had reportedly said that those with a negative RT-PCR test report obtained 48 hours before travel could now visit the islands.