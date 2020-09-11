As Cases Soar in Rest of India, Why Lakshadweep Remains COVID-Free

While the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc across the length and breadth of India, Lakshwadeep has so far been spared from featuring in the Union Health Ministry's list of ever-increasing numbers.

Far away from metropolises of Mumbai and Delhi, where daily cases go by the thousands, Lakshadweep – India's smallest Union territory off the southwestern coast – has recorded no COVID-19 case officially so far. With the pandemic now more than seven months old in India, this has been, by no means, an easy feat.

So what is it that this archipelago of 36 islands has done to ensure it remains COVID-free? Was daily life never disrupted there, with its residents never having to live with a 'new normal'? And how could its natural advantage of being geographically isolated turn into a disadvantage if a COVID-19 case was to land there?