Kerala Reports More Than 1 Lakh Active COVID Cases: Union Health Secy

Kerala has more than 1 lakh active cases, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday, 26 August, pointed out. He also added that 58% of the 46,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in India in the last 24 hours are from Kerala.
The number of COVID cases in Kerala jumped nearly 30 percent between Tuesday and Wednesday, setting a new high for the state and with the state government flagging the same as an 'Onam spike'.
“Rest of the states are still showing a declining trend,” the health secretary added.
The health secretary further went on to state that Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have 10,000 to 1 lakh active cases, adding:
Kerala contributes to 51% active cases
Maharashtra contributes to 16% active cases
Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh contribute to 4-5% active cases
Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday told CNN-News18:
“The ICMR seroprevalence survey shows that more than 50 percent of the Kerala population is still unaffected. That means we have the highest number of susceptible people in the country. We are doing maximum tests, (our) test per million is the highest in the country. We are also tracing, testing and reporting every case.”
Further, she cited a study conducted by the state health department, and said that the of patients getting infected at home is rising with 35% of the patients are getting infected from home.
