Kerala, Mumbai Prioritise Vaccination for Foreign-Bound Students

The Kerala Health Department added students travelling abroad for jobs and studies to the list of priority vaccine recipients on Friday, 28 May. It now allows people under this category to get their second dose of the Covishield vaccine after four to six weeks following the first dose, against the existing twelve-to-sixteen-week interval recommended by the Centre.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also issued a circular on the same evening, announcing priority vaccination for foreign-bound students on select dates (31 May, 1 June, and 2 June) and at specified centres.