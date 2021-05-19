3-Month Gap Provides Strong Protection: Oxford Vaccine Group Chief

Days after the Centre extended the interval between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks, scientist Andrew Pollard, Head of the Oxford Vaccine Group, has said that data shows that this duration produces “very good protection” against COVID-19.

Speaking to The Times of India, Pollard said, "We have very good data showing strong protection for the first three months between the two doses. A three-month interval produces very good protection - this gets even better with a longer interval from three to four months. A longer time gap gets a stronger immune response after the second dose."

India on 13 May had increased the interval between the two doses of Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India.