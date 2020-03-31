K’taka Thalassemia Patients Suffer as Lockdown Hits Blood Donation

The 21-day lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country has severely restricted travel and cut down on non-essential movement. While medical services and medicare are being regarded as essential services, the lockdown has reportedly made it hard for Thalassemia patients in and around Bengaluru to access regular blood transfusions.

According to a report in The Times of India, a social media campaign started by Bengaluru residents #voluntaryblooddonation, #savelives on 26 March has helped five blood donations take place so far.

"The need of the hour is to start a helpline for blood donation and this has to be government initiative,” Vinay Kumar from Basaveshwarnagar told TOI. He is reportedly working with Alphonse Kurian of Sanjay Nagar Lion's Bloodline to bring together volunteers to donate blood.