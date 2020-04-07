Karnataka Agrees to Open Border to Allow Patients from Kasargod

Meanwhile, Kerala on the other hand, has not placed any such restrictions on the passage of patients from Bylacoopa and Machur districts in Karnataka from seeking medical care at hospitals in Kerala’s Wayanad.



The Kerala government had told the top court that this move by Karnataka to block the border roads due to the coronavirus pandemic, is violative of fundamental rights of the citizens.

So far at least nine lives have been lost because of this blockade.

While hearing the petition, the Kerala High Court had emphasised that ‘no lives should be lost in the name of fighting coronavirus.’ “The current problem should be resolved amicably. Both the union government and the Karnataka government should rise to the occasion,” the judge said.



Meanwhile, traders in Kasargod have also raised the issue that lorries carrying vegetables, fruits, medicines and other provisions have been completely stopped at the border, squeezing supply in Kasaragod district. They said their stocks are dwindling and are hoping the issue will be resolved soon.

Kasargod in Kerala has emerged as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the country, with at least 127 COVID-19 cases recorded as of 6 March.