Justice Chandrachud Tests COVID Positive, Suo Motu Case Deferred

Justice DY Chandrachud, who is heading the Supreme Court’s three-judge special Bench in a suo motu case on issues related to COVID management, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and is in isolation.

Thursday’s, 13 May, scheduled hearing on the “distribution of essential supplies and services during the pandemic and similar matters” has been deferred until further notice.

In a notification issued Wednesday, the Supreme Court said that “since one of the Hon’ble Judges of the Bench scheduled to hear” the case on Thursday has tested COVID positive, the Special Bench will not sit and the matters listed stand deferred.