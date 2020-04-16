With 30 Animals & 350 Staff, Jumbo Circus Reels Under Lockdown

Jumbo circus, a branch of the iconic Gemini circus which was started in 1951, is now in an absolute limbo due to the lockdown and has appealed to the government for aid to ensure the business doesn’t collapse.



The circus group, originally from Thalassery, Kerala, has travelled across the country for decades and entertained children with trapeze artists, tricks and mime shows.

“This is an art that is 140 years old, older than cinema. This is a poor man's mode of entertainment. We travel to villages and small towns to conduct shows and even the cost of the tickets is very nominal,” said Ajay Shankar, the owner of the circus.

However, now with revenue at a standstill and mounting expenses to take care of the staff and animals, the owner is worried about the future of the circus.