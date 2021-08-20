Johnson & Johnson Seeks Nod for COVID Vaccine Study on 12-17 Year Olds in India

Johnson & Johnson has submitted an application to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to conduct a study of its COVID-19 vaccine in India in adolescents aged 12-17 years, news agency ANI reported on Friday, 20 August.

On 7 August, Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine was given approval for emergency use in India.

A single-dose vaccine, Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is the fifth vaccine to be approved for use in India after Covishield, Covaxin, Moderna, and Sputnik V. This J&J vaccine approval is expected to boost the fight against coronavirus.