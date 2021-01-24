India’s COVID-19 Tally Over 1.06 Cr; 14,849 New Cases; 1.53 L Dead

The number of people who have died due to coronavirus stands at 1,53,339, with 155 deaths in the past 24 hours.

A nurse administers the COVID-19 vaccine to a frontline worker. Image used for representational purposes.&nbsp;
India on Sunday, 24 January reported 14,849 new coronavirus cases within 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 tally to 1,06,54,533. India reported active cases at 1,84,408 and 15, 948 people were discharged from hospitals, according to the Union Health Ministry.

So far, 15,82,201 people have been inoculated against the virus.

PM Narendra Modi and chief ministers will be taking the COVID-19 vaccine in the second phase of the vaccination drive.

India’s vaccination drive, the largest in the world, was flagged by the PM on 16 January.

