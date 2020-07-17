India Tops Million COVID-19 Cases: A Comparison With the World

The first case of COVID-19 in US was reported 175 days ago on 22 January 2020. By 29 April, the country had crossed 1 million - in three months - and then over 2 million more in just 2.5 months.

Brazil reported its first COVID-19 case on 26 February this year and crossed 1 million in four months by 20 June. It only took a month for it to cross another million on 17 July.

While it took about four months for India to register half a million cases, the number doubled in only less than three weeks. On 19 May, India had crossed the one lakh mark in coronavirus-related cases, followed by 2 lakh cases on 3 June, 3 lakh on 13 June, 4 lakh on 21 June, 5 lakh on 27 June, 6 lakh on 2 July, 7 lakh on 7 July, 8 lakh on 11 July, 9 lakh on 14 July, and now 10 lakh on 17 July.