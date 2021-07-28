India's COVID Vaccine Supply: Why Modi Government's Claims are Dubious

Full vaccination also depends on the exact production capacity for Covishield and Covaxin. As per the affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, 10 crore doses of Covishield can be supplied per month. But according to an answer in the Lok Sabha, this number is 13 crore doses. A similar variation exists for Covaxin as well.

As per one answer in the Lok Sabha, 5.8 crore doses can be supplied per month. But in the affidavit submitted in the Supreme Court, that number is 8 crore doses. In an answer to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha, the government had said on July 20, “Efforts are expected to enhance the production of Covaxin from the present 1 crore per month to 10 crore per month in the coming months.”

Given all this, it is hardly surprising that in an answer to a question in the Lok Sabha, the government said: “The COVID-19 vaccination is an ongoing and dynamic process … In view of the dynamic and evolving nature of COVID-19 pandemic, no fixed timeline at present can be indicated for the completion of vaccination drive, however, it is expected that all beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will be vaccinated by December 2021.”

To conclude, it is reasonable to state that vaccination is a dynamic process given that new vaccines require approval. But it shouldn’t be rocket science for the government to estimate the exact monthly supply of the two main vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, on which much of the vaccination drive depends. Right now, the numbers are all over the place.

(Vivek Kaul is the author of Bad Money. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)