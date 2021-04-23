India Likely to Get Sputnik V by May-End; Talks on to Fix Price

Russian COVID vaccine Sputnik V’s Labs manufacturer in India, Dr Reddy’s, has clarified that discussions to fix the price of the imported doses were still on. Managing director of Dr Reddy’s Labs GV Prasad had announced on Wednesday that Russia's Sputnik V COVID vaccine is likely to be sold at USD 10 (around Rs 750) per dose in India.

“We shall share an update once there is any further development,” a company spokesperson said.