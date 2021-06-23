India Reports 40 Cases of Delta Plus ‘Variant of Concern’

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to chief secretaries of Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Maharashtra, requesting them to take up immediate containment measures in the districts where the Delta Plus variant, categorised as a 'Variant of Concern', has been detected.

He added that INSACOG has noted the following characteristics for the Delta Plus variant:

Increased transmissibility

Stronger binding to receptors of lung cells

Potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response

The letter added, that while broadly remaining the same, the public health response has to become “more focused and stringent”, which includes measures such as preventing crowds, preventing intermingling of people, widespread testing, tracing as well as “vaccine coverage on a priority basis”.

The variant has been found in Palakkad and Pathanamthitta districts of Kerala. In Maharashtra the variant was found in Ratnagiri and Jalgaon districts, while in Madhya Pradesh the variant was found in Bhopal in Shivpuri districts.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope was quoted as saying, “I have directed officials that the Delta Plus variant cases should be monitored closely. Information about these cases should be collected and recorded for study. We are taking 100 samples from every district.”

(With inputs from ANI)