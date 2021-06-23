India Reports 40 Cases of Delta Plus ‘Variant of Concern’
The Delta Plus variant has now been categorised as a Variant of Concern (VOC).
India reported 40 cases of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 on Wednesday, 23 June, with most of the cases observed in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.
The Government of India added that while there was no “significant increase in (delta variant’s) prevalence”, it has advised these states to strengthen surveillance and public health measures, ANI reported. However, the variant has now been categorised as a Variant of Concern (VOC), from being categorised as a Variant of Interest (VOI).
The Government of India in a press release, made INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia) report public on the Delta variant saying, “mutations help the virus to become either more transmissible or more virulent or both. With time these mutations known as Variants of Interest (VOI) increase in frequency in the selected population and are considered then as Variants of Concern (VOC).
INSACOG is a consortium of 28 labs tasked with genome sequencing of the virus causing COVID.
The press release further added, “recently, INSACOG has identified a viral variant (delta, B.1.617.2). This viral variant has also been seen in 9 other countries of the world.”
The Delta Plus variant [B.1.617.2/ (AY.1)] is characterised by the K417N mutation in spike protein. The spike protein aids the virus to gain receptor mediated entry into human cells.
Among the samples sequenced so far, over 45,000 in India, this variant has been observed sporadically in Maharashtra, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh.
Moreover, “as of 18 June, 205 sequences of a AY.1 lineage were detected worldwide, with USA and UK having over half the known cases.”
Take Up Immediate Containment Measures: Union Health Secretary
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to chief secretaries of Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Maharashtra, requesting them to take up immediate containment measures in the districts where the Delta Plus variant, categorised as a 'Variant of Concern', has been detected.
He added that INSACOG has noted the following characteristics for the Delta Plus variant:
- Increased transmissibility
- Stronger binding to receptors of lung cells
- Potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response
The letter added, that while broadly remaining the same, the public health response has to become “more focused and stringent”, which includes measures such as preventing crowds, preventing intermingling of people, widespread testing, tracing as well as “vaccine coverage on a priority basis”.
The variant has been found in Palakkad and Pathanamthitta districts of Kerala. In Maharashtra the variant was found in Ratnagiri and Jalgaon districts, while in Madhya Pradesh the variant was found in Bhopal in Shivpuri districts.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope was quoted as saying, “I have directed officials that the Delta Plus variant cases should be monitored closely. Information about these cases should be collected and recorded for study. We are taking 100 samples from every district.”
(With inputs from ANI)
