‘India Has Taken Very Decisive Steps’ in Managing Pandemic: IMF

The International Monetary Fund chief, Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday, 14 January gave accolades to India’s “very decisive” steps in dealing with the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a global media roundtable she said, "India moved to more targeted restrictions and lockdowns. What we see is that that the transition, combined with policy support, seems to have worked well. Why? Because if you look at mobility indicators, we are almost where we were before COVID in India, meaning that economic activities have been revitalised quite significantly,” quoted PTI.

The IMF chief added that India’s update as part of the 26 January World Economic Update session would be, “Less bad, because the country has taken very decisive action.” She encouraged the country to “do more” since there is “still space to do more.”