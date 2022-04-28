India Sees Slight Increase in COVID-19 Tally With 3,303 New Cases & 39 Deaths

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, India on Thursday, 28 April, reported 3,303 fresh cases and 39 deaths due to coronavirus. This is slightly higher than the 2,927 cases recorded on Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate has risen to 0.66 percent, while the number of active cases in the country stands at 16,980.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of all the states and urged people to 'stay alert', as another wave seemed imminent.

"Despite managing the COVID crisis well as compared to other countries, we can see cases' uptick in states now. We have to stay alert. It's clear that the COVID challenge has yet not been surpassed," the PM told reporters after his interaction with the state heads.